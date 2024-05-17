KLR Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $795.80. 241,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $804.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $734.09 and a 200-day moving average of $685.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.