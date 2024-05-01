Oder Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of F traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 16,925,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,078,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

