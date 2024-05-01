Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BSV remained flat at $75.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 815,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,647. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

