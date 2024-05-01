Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.