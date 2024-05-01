Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TM. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

