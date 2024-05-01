One Day In July LLC Has $28.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.3% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. 1,924,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

