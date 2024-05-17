The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,336,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 302,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 484.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 261,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 230,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 223,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,608. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,262. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

