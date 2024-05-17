Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,650 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of UMH Properties worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. Compass Point upped their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,290. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

