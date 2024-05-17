Wade G W & Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 394,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.