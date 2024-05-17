1,723 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.15. 144,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.68. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

