Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $963,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS PAVE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.