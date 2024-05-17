Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,961,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 13,452.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125,650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aegon Stock Up 0.6 %

AEG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 1,069,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

