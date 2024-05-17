CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,668. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

