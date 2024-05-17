GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $3,416,347.08 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCT traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,698. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.