GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $3,416,347.08 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:GCT traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,698. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.