Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 59,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. 3,463,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,383,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

