Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $108.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 213,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

