CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 12,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,412. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.23 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 941.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

