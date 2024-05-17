Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.