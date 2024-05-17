72,615 Shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.22% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,695. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 193.94%.

Research Frontiers Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

