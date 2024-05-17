Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 142,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00.
Mastercard Price Performance
Mastercard stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.71. The company had a trading volume of 542,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.23. The company has a market capitalization of $428.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
