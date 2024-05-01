4,577 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

