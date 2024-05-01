iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $156.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.