MONECO Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

