iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IVW stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.