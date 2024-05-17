Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given New $131.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 24,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.