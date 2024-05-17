Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given New $131.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 24,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.