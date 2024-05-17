Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given New $131.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.10.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.