FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sow Good Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sow Good in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sow Good’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

SOWG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sow Good in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sow Good Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of SOWG stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sow Good has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

