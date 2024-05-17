Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $49.26 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.58% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $49,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWE

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.