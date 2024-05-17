Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.11 Million Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,001,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,281 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $48,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth $64,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.31.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWKS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

