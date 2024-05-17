Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $50.99 Million Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 764,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,073,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

