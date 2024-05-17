Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Usio Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.60. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Usio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Usio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

