Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.60. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Usio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
