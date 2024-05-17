Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $475.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $434.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dillard’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

