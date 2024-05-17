Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.38% of Gold Fields worth $48,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1717 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.