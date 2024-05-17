Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 44.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
