Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MAG stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 44.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

