Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.