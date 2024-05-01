Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

