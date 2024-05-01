Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

