Norden Group LLC Buys 2,843 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

