3,199 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

