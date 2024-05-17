FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Gap Up to $8.24

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.50. FTAI Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 79,721 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
