EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Evercore ISI

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,053. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $706.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

