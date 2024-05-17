flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.17. flyExclusive shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 2,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other flyExclusive news, Director Gregg Hymowitz purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in flyExclusive during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of flyExclusive during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

