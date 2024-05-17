Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Up to $33.59

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $34.50. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 398,208 shares trading hands.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.