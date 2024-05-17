483 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 54,482.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE:NEU traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $389.18 and a one year high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.