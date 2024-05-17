Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKTX. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

