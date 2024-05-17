Lument Finance Trust’s (LFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 22,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 127,887 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 110.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

