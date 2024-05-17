First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.69. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 4,877,533 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

