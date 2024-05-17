Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 1,387,349 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,068,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,910,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,923,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

