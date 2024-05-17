enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Down to $14.19

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $13.84. enGene shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 560 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENGN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
enGene Price Performance
In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $6,264,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
