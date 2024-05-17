Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.52. 2,430,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,109. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

