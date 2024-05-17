Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after acquiring an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

